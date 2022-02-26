Calendar0226 2022

Today

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted



Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 1 at 9 a.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held March 1 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held March 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä PERFORMANCE presented by Celtic Angels Ireland will be held March 1 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 3 at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Empower: Women and Fitness,” will be presented by Mindy Fair.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held March 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held March 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin March 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information, inquire at the front desk.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Finding Female Ancestors,” will be held March 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet March 9 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Program topic: “Human Trafficking With Dr. Karen Lambie.” CDC guidelines will be followed. Cost of lunch is $13.50. For more information call (912) 587-5957.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.