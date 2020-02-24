Calendar0226 2020

Today

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday, 5–7 p.m., p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Saturday

ä FIRST-TIME Homebuyers’ Class will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information or to register (required as seating is limited) call Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Statesboro at (912) 489-2227.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike will be held Saturday, 10–11 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Spring. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä DISNEY DAY: Tangled will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Event includes a craft, activity, snacks and a movie. For ages 5–11.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Saturday, 3:30–4 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME: Build It! Will be held March 2, 3:30–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä PARENT WORKSHOP for Parents of Children With Disabilities will be held March 2, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä THE PORTAL Heritage Society will meet March 2 at the Heritage House. Potluck dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

ä M.E. FIRST Tutoring will be offered March 3, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BABYTIME will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held March 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.