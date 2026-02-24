Calendar0225 2026

Today

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GEORGIA CRAFT Day will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST will be hosted by the Portal FFA Chapter Saturday 8:30–11 a.m., at LongHorn Steakhouse, Highway 80 East, Statesboro. Tickets are $10 each and available by contacting Tia Chastain at tchastain@bullochschools.org or an FFA member.

ä SUICIDE PREVENTION Seminar/Education Class will be held Saturday at the pal Theatre, Cotton Avenue, Millen, Ga., beginning at 5 p.m. Hosted by The Church of God, Millen. For more information or to register visit www.tcogMillen.org or call Pastor Joshua Farthing at (615) 559-8577.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 3 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “EMC Keeping the Lights On,” will be presented by Linda Chester. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.