Calendar0225 2022

Today

ä GENEALOGY Program, “U.S. Census Records,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä STEAK NIGHT will be held Friday at the American Legion Post 90 home, Rucker Lane, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your own meat to be grilled. Sides and dessert provided.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 1 at 9 a.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held March 1 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 3 at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Empower: Women and Fitness,” will be presented by Mindy Fair.

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held March 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held March 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.