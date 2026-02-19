Calendar0220 2026

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERSONALIZED READING Journals Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Feb. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Constellation Projector will be held Feb. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COFFEE & Brownies Social will be held Feb. 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Feb. 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Feb. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GEORGIA CRAFT Day will be held Feb. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST will be hosted by the Portal FFA Chapter Feb. 28, 8:30–11 a.m., at LongHorn Steakhouse, Highway 80 East, Statesboro. Tickets are $10 each and available by contacting Tia Chastain at tchastain@bullochschools.org or an FFA member.

ä SUICIDE PREVENTION Seminar/Education Class will be held Feb. 28 at the pal Theatre, Cotton Avenue, Millen, Ga., beginning at 5 p.m. Hosted by The Church of God, Millen. For more information or to register visit www.tcogMillen.org or call Pastor Joshua Farthing at (615) 559-8577.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet March 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “EMC Keeping the Lights On,” will be presented by Linda Chester. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.