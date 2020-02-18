Calendar0219 2020

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME & Playtime will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 0–8.

ä VIDEO DANCE Day will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 10–16.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Trustee Room of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FOOD for Fines, exchange up to five unexpired, nonperishable food items for overdue fines, up to $5 maximum, will be held through Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library.

Thursday

ä BUILD IT Day will be held Thursday, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 5–12.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Find A Grave,” a website tutorial, will be presented Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.



Friday

ä COLOR WHEEL Art Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 5–11.

ä DIY: MARDI Gras Masks Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Sign-up is required.

Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä AUDITIONS for “A Lovesong for Miss Lydia” will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at the Whitaker Black Box Theater, West Main Street. For more information call Mical Whitaker at micalrozier@pineland.net or under Auditions on the Averitt Center’s website.

ä STELLALUNA STORYTIME will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 4–8.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä COOL WEATHER Craft will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost of activity is $5 and $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH COUNTY Historical Society will meet Feb. 24 in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “The Architecture of Statesboro’s Own Walter Alfred,” will be presented by Virginia Ann Waters, Frank Parker and Brent Tharp. A Dutch treat lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. To make a reservation (required) call (912) 682-9003. Program begins at noon.

ä WORKSHOP, “CamScanner for Genealogy,” will be presented Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

ä 12 MONTHS of Giving will meet Feb. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library at 5 p.m. For all ages.

ä TUTORING will be offered Feb. 25, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Weekly Garden Program will be held Feb. 25–April 28, 3:30–4:30 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For grades K–5. There is no fee, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register call (912) 478-1149.

Ä BABYTIME will be held Feb. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

Ä TODDLER TIME will be held Feb. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Feb. 26, 5–7 p.m., p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.