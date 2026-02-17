Calendar0218 2026

Today

ä PRESENTATION by a representative of Home Instead will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Thursday

ä TELEPATH WELLNESS Career Education will be offered Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Breaking the 1870 Brick Wall,” will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter One: Cooking will be offered Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERSONALIZED READING Journals Class will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Feb. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Constellation Projector will be held Feb. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COFFEE & Brownies Social will be held Feb. 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Feb. 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Feb. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GEORGIA CRAFT Day will be held Feb. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST will be hosted by the Portal FFA Chapter Feb. 28, 8:30–11 a.m., at LongHorn Steakhouse, Highway 80 East, Statesboro. Tickets are $10 each and available by contacting Tia Chastain at tchastain@bullochschools.org or an FFA member.

ä SUICIDE PREVENTION Seminar/Education Class will be held Feb. 28 at the pal Theatre, Cotton Avenue, Millen, Ga., beginning at 5 p.m. Hosted by The Church of God, Millen. For more information or to register visit www.tcogMillen.org or call Pastor Joshua Farthing at (615) 559-8577.