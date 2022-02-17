Calendar0217 2022

Today

ä THE ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Chapter will meet for the Annual Georgia Day Luncheon Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Heights Country Club, Country Club Road, with O.B. McCorkle, state regent, as speaker. Cost is $30/person. For more information call Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä SPECIAL CALLED Meeting of the Mayor and Statesboro City Council will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BLACK HISTORY Family Trivia will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

Upcoming Events

ä STEM DAY will be held Feb. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “U.S. Census Records,” will be held Feb. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.