Calendar0207 2021

Upcoming Events

ä FOLLOW ALONG Video and make your own gnome with items you have at home Feb. 8 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom with Amanda Wilcox, marketing and public relations director of Georgia Outreach, as guest speaker. Topic: a new behavioral health services organization coming to Statesboro. For more information call or to request an invitation to join the meeting, text (912) 536-4448.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä CLOSED: Statesboro Regional Library will be closed Feb. 15 for President’s Day.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Heart Bag Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Feb. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For adults.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FOUNDATION Tax Aide Tax Assistance will not be available in Statesboro this year due to COVID-19.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.