Calendar0206 2026

Today

ä BLACK HISTORY Bingo will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines for the month of February is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. Each non-perishable item donated equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä GEORGIA DAY Festival will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Celery Heart Art will be held Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VALENTINE’S SOCIAL will be held Feb. 10 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Valentine Craft Day will be held Feb. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MOVIE & Pizza Activity will be held Feb. 12 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “The Notebook.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Feb. 13 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ANTI-VALENTINE’S Day Party will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Feb. 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MARDI GRAS Fat Tuesday Celebration will be held Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PRESENTATION by a representative of Home Instead will be held Feb. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TELEPATH WELLNESS Career Education will be offered Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Breaking the 1870 Brick Wall,” will be held Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held Feb. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter One: Cooking will be offered Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Feb. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERSONALIZED READING Journals Class will be held Feb. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.