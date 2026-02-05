Calendar0205 2026

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “Keep Moving With Praise Moves,” will be presented by Gloria Leeb, instructor and DAR chapter member. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines for the month of February begins Sunday at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. Each non-perishable item donated equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä BLACK HISTORY Bingo will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä GEORGIA DAY Festival will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Celery Heart Art will be held Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VALENTINE’S SOCIAL will be held Feb. 10 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Valentine Craft Day will be held Feb. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MOVIE & Pizza Activity will be held Feb. 12 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “The Notebook.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Feb. 13 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ANTI-VALENTINE’S Day Party will be held Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Feb. 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MARDI GRAS Fat Tuesday Celebration will be held Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PRESENTATION by a representative of Home Instead will be held Feb. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TELEPATH WELLNESS Career Education will be offered Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Breaking the 1870 Brick Wall,” will be held Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held Feb. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter One: Cooking will be offered Feb. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.