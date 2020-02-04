Calendar0205 2020

Today

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

Thursday

ä THE ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Chapter will celebrate Georgia Day Thursday at Forest Heights Country Club. The social begins at 1 p.m. followed by the meeting at 1:30 p.m. Melodye Brown, state regent, will be guest. Cost is $25. For more information or to make a reservation (required) call Linda Powell-Jones at (912) 687-2384.

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä MAKEY MAKEY & Scratch Programming will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä MEDITATION will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä WILLIAM JAMES Middle School Parent Connect Night presents Wellness and Health Fair Evening Thursday, 6–7:30 p.m., at the school. Sponsored by Bulloch County Schools Family Engagement Program, the school’s staff and faculty.

Friday

ä INTRO TO Genealogy Pt. 2 will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ADULT BINGO will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

Saturday

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä COOL WEATHER Craft will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost of activity is $5 and $5 for parking.

ä WHO’S THE Werewolf?, an ultimate werewolf interactive game, will be held Saturday, 3–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä ANNUAL DINNER honoring the national poet of Scotland Robert Burns’ Immortal Memory will be held Saturday at Forest Heights Country Club beginning at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation call Lassie at (912) 481-0174.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in Suite 201 of the Bulloch County Annex Building, 113 North Main Street.

ä TECH HELP (with using cell phones, tablets and computers) will be offered Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä READING TO Rover Event will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä TEEN GAME Night will be held Feb. 10, 5–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä NAMI (NATIONAL Alliance on Mental Illness) Statesboro Meeting will be held Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program: Learn about the NAMI Georgia Recovery Council and the Stepping Up Initiative. For more information call (912) 401-1122.

ä FOOD for Fines, exchange up to five unexpired, nonperishable food items for overdue fines, up to $5 maximum, will be held Feb. 10–22 at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Who to Include in Your Family Tree,” will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä TUTORING will be offered Feb. 11, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Family Support Group will hold its first meeting Feb. 11, 6–7:30 p.m., in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä BABYTIME will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Feb. 12, 5–7 p.m., p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FREE Tax Aide Program will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. First come, first served. Sponsored by AARP Foundation and IRS. For more information visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.