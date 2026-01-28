Calendar0129 2026

Today

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held Sunday–Feb. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. Each non-perishable item donated equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SEED EXCHANGE & Plant Workshop will be held Feb. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SEED & Plants Swap will be held Feb. 2, 5:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä STORYTIME WITH Ms. Sherrie in English & Spanish will be held Feb. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “Keep Moving With Praise Moves,” will be presented by Gloria Leeb, instructor and DAR chapter member. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BLACK HISTORY Bingo will be held Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GEORGIA DAY Festival will be held Feb. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Feb. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Celery Heart Art will be held Feb. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity: Valentine Craft Day will be held Feb. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. There will not be a Work Session in December.