Calendar0128 2022

Today

ä STEAK NIGHT will be held Friday at the American Legion Post 90 home, Rucker Lane, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your own meat to be grilled. Sides and dessert provided.



Saturday

ä AUTHOR TALK & Book Signing featuring Dee Cone will be held Saturday, 1–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Feb. 3 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Community Interaction and the K9 Unit,” will be presented by Ryan Norton of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.