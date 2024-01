Calendar0127 2024

Today

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MY HERO Academia Scavenger Hunt will be held throughout January at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR MATINEE will be shown Jan. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Jan. 30 at noon in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Same Name Does Not Mean Same Person,” will be held Jan. 30 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä DPH FLU Clinic will be held Feb. 1, 9–11 a.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business meeting will follow the meal. Program, “Webster, The Feel Good Dog,” will be presented by Wallace Wright, attorney. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä BLACK HISTORY Scavenger Hunt will be held Feb. 1–29 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Feb. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POETRY SLAM & Paint Event, held in honor of Black History Month, will be held Feb. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Genealogy & RE-search,” will be held Feb. 6 in the Computer Lab of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Feb. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “M.E. FIRST” Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.