Calendar0127 2023

Today

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY Arts & Crafts Session will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä WORKSHOP, “RESTORING the Breach: Re-Pack Your Backpack,” will be held Saturday, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä EAGLE TIME will be held Jan. 30, 3:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Community will be held Jan. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH BOC/Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will begin Feb. 1 and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “Hindman Settlement School: Our DAR School in Kentucky,” will be presented by Will Anderson, representative of Hindman.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held Feb. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Feb. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.