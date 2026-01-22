Calendar0123 2026

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY TRIVIA will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Jan. 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä JANUARY BIRTHDAY Celebration will be held Jan. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Jan. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.