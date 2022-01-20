Calendar0121 2022

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee at Statesboro Regional Library on Friday has been cancelled due to COVID. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO at Statesboro Regional Library on Friday has been cancelled due to COVID. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSICAL, JERSEY Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be held Friday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus. Tickets are $32 for adults, $16 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE MONDAY scheduled for Jan. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä STEM DAY scheduled for Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education will be held Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Purpose: a student disciplinary hearing appeal.



Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.