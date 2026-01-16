Calendar0117 2026

Today

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Jan. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL with coffee and cheesecake will be held Jan. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Jan. 20 at Ole Times Country Buffett, Northside Drive East. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. New officers will be installed and chapter plans for America’s 250th birthday celebration will be discussed.

ä PRESENTATION by someone with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held Jan. 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MOVIE SHOWING & Pizza will be held Jan. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Jan. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Jan. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY TRIVIA will be held Jan. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Jan. 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä JANUARY BIRTHDAY Celebration will be held Jan. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Jan. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.