Calendar0115 2022

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Ancestry Features,” will be held Jan. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MILL CREEK Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet Jan. 18 at Fordham’s Farmhouse. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. The program, “Divided USA: Two Worlds Living Together,” will be presented by Skip Skinner at 6:30 p.m.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group will meet Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä ADULT SOAP Making Class will be held Jan. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSICAL, JERSEY Boys,” the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be held Jan. 21 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus. Tickets are $32 for adults, $16 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Jan. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m.

ä STEM DAY will be held Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.