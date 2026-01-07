Calendar0108 2026

Today

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä 2026 ORGANIZATIONAL Meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Education will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POPCORN SOCIAL will be held Jan. 13 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä GENEALOGY CLUB will meet Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held Jan. 15 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Jan. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Jan. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL with coffee and cheesecake will be held Jan. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PRESENTATION by someone with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held Jan. 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MOVIE SHOWING & Pizza will be held Jan. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.