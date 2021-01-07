Calendar0108 2021

Today

ä SPRING SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Jan. 22. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Committee will hold a Virtual Officers Election Saturday. For more information email bullochdemocrats@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Feather Earrings will be held Jan. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education’s 2021 Organizational Meeting will be held Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room of the William James Educational Complex.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.