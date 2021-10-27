Business Focus - Huge investment in Screven

New Bay Technology, Inc. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a data center operation the company will build in Sylvania at 580 Industrial Park Road.

In a release, New Bay said it hopes to begin construction immediately and be operational by February 2022. Upon completion of phase 1, the operation will be able to host more than 10,000 servers. New Bay expects to invest up to $100 million into the Screven County operation over several phases, according to the release.

In the coming months, the company said it plans to hire nine computer/network data center technicians and six data center electricians for the plant.

Headquartered in Singapore, the release said New Bay dedicates investments in fields of fintech, e-commerce, biotech and advanced manufacturing technologies. It currently covers areas of mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Standing on this site today, I am reminded of the past, the plan, and the future,” said Screven County Development Authority Chairman Bobby Smith. “The Authority bought this site decades ago with a plan for development. Over the years, thanks to the partnership we share with the Screven County Board of Commissioners and the City of Sylvania, we have done further development at the park to make it more attractive to new business. Now, New Bay Technology is bringing the jobs of the future to our community.”

Colin Shi Liu, chairman and president of Bay Road Holdings Group, and Lance Hai Li, president of New Bay Technology, expressed their excitement about the new operation.

“Business is not only about business itself, but also about the community that it lives in,” Liu said. “We want to embrace the Sylvania and Screven County community and we look for a long-term partnership and a win-win situation.”

For more information or to apply for a position at the plant, contact hr@newbaytechnology.com. For more information about the company, visit www.newbaytechnology.com.



