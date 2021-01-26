Business Focus - Fazoli's restaurant to open Tuesday

After being vacant for more than a year, Fazoli’s is scheduled to open today – Tuesday – at 10:30 a.m. on the site of the old Steak ‘n Shake restaurant.

Known for serving Italian dishes at a value price, Fazoli’s began the remodeling project last November on its first Statesboro restaurant at 244 Henry Blvd. – in between Cracker Barrel and Aldi’s in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center.

A press release from the Lexington, Ky.-based chain said: “Fazoli’s will introduce its delectable, made-to-order Italian recipes and famous complimentary breadsticks to everyone in Statesboro.”

Jeffrey Milliken, owner of Nekillem Food Services, was the owner of the former Steak ‘n Shake. Milliken will be the franchise owner of the Fazoli’s restaurant.

Back in 2019, Milliken told the Herald the plan had been to close the Steak ‘n Shake in January 2020 and transition into a Fazoli’s later in 2020.

Fazoli’s is hiring up to 65 employees to operate the restaurant and training was going on inside the restaurant all weekend. For job information, go to https://www.fazolis.jobs/.

The new 3,200-sqaure-foot restaurant will be the sixth Fazoli’s in Georgia and 213th system-wide.

The Steak ‘n Shake restaurant closed in December 2019, amid a dispute with employees, who said they had not been paid for several weeks. Milliken told the Statesboro Herald in December 2019 that while he was the owner of the Steak ‘n Shake, he leased the management of the restaurant to a third party and was unaware of any financial issues until after the restaurant closed.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., and operates in 28 states.