Buses start rolling in Statesboro

The fare is $1 for a one-way trip and $2 for a round trip. Only cash and exact change will be accepted at this time, Phillips said in the release. She said the city plans to offer bus passes and a card reading system in the future. Also, discounted rates are available for seniors, college students and individuals with disabilities. Discount cards are available at the city’s engineering department at City Hall.

“Positioning Statesboro as a city that is welcoming and accessible to all is at the heart of the work myself and the Statesboro City Council do,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said. “Statesboro Area Transit furthers the city’s mission to be a vibrant community that anyone can call home and everyone will want to. Many of our residents don’t have access to all that Statesboro has to offer. We’re hoping this transit system will help bridge that gap so more residents can experience the best of the Boro.”

Built by Starcraft Bus on a Ford Chassis, the buses can hold up to eight passengers, including space for two wheelchairs at the back of the bus. One of the wheelchair spaces features a drop-down seat to accommodate seven passengers plus one wheelchair when needed. Each bus is also equipped with a wheelchair lift and security cameras.

The city has contracted the Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia to operate the transit system.

“The Coastal Regional Commission is very excited to partner with the city for the rollout of the Statesboro Area Transit system,” says Don Masisak, transportation director for Coastal Regional Commission. “CRC has been operating transit coaches in the Coastal Georgia region for the past 14 years, and we believe our experience in public transit combined with the City of Statesboro’s vision for greater access for its residents make a perfect pairing.”

Also, riders may schedule a pickup from locations without a bus stop. According to the release, the pickup location must be within a quarter of a mile of the set Blue and Red routes and the rider must submit the reservation request at least 24 hours in advance.

A bus shelter located in the city’s public parking lot on South College Street in Downtown Statesboro will serve as a transfer station where riders can transfer from one route to another. There is no cost for transferring. Riders will be given a transfer ticket from their bus driver to present when boarding the new bus route.

Though the city is launching the program with two routes and no weekend hours, city officials said service may expand in the future.

“We’ve worked very closely with the Coastal Regional Commission over the past several years to identify the greatest areas of need for our residents,” Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny said. “Bus stops have been strategically placed around the city in locations that have the highest pedestrian traffic. Once the transit system becomes established over the next few months, we’ll review the usage data to find out if we need to add or eliminate bus stops in some areas.

“This is the first time the City of Statesboro has offered a public transit system, so we’re looking to our residents to provide feedback and help us shape the future of this service.”

Phillips said more information about Statesboro Area Transit and a map of the bus routes are available at www.statesboroga.gov/sat.



