Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in November by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post score sheets in public. View all scores at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.





Nov. 1

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed water pitchers stored on shelf that was directly on floor. Corrected on-site; pitchers taken to dishwasher. Adjust shelving so that bottom shelf is six inches above floor. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Nov. 4

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 100

Discussed with person in charge about cleaning frequency of non-food contact surfaces and equipment and about adequate inventory of hand-washing supplies. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed sanitizer in 3-compartment sink reading 0 ppm while food service staff was washing equipment/dishes. Corrected on-site; person in charge reset sanitizer to appropriate concentration. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 7

➤ Three Tree Coffee Trolley, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 8

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite B

▲ Score: 98

Observed single-use cups used as scoops in rice, flour, etc. Clean ventilation system often enough to keep clean. Inspector: Jump.





Nov. 9

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Nov. 10

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 73

Observed raw shelled eggs stored above ready-to-eat sauces, pasta, etc. Raw chicken was observed stored on higher shelves than cooked chicken. Move eggs and raw chicken to lowest shelves. Observed black crust on can opener blade. Wash/rinse/sanitize after use. Observed tartar sauce that was prepared the day before with an internal temperature of 51 degrees F. Do not store potentially-hazardous foods in beverage cooler unless able to hold at or below 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Walk-in freezer floor and door needs repair. Observed employee's personal items stored on food prep surfaces. Inspector: Jump.

Reinspection score: 83 (Nov. 29)

Hand sink in kitchen does not have hot water. Must be repaired within 7 days. Observed food service employee wash hands at 3-compartment sink. Hands are only to be washed at hand-washing sinks. Observed dishes washed and put away without sanitizing step. All dishes must be washed, then rinsed, then sanitized. Observed chicken wings prepared on 11/28 with internal temperature between 49 degrees to 51 degrees F. Employee advised to discard chicken. After chicken is prepped, it must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below within four hours and held at 41 degrees F or below until it is cooked to 165 degrees F or above and then held hot at 135 degrees F or above until service. Health department will return on Monday, 12/5/22, to check for plumbing repairs. Inspector: Jump.





Nov. 14

➤ Fordham's Farmhouse, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 85

Observed rice (prepared yesterday) cold-holding with internal temperature of 64 degrees F. Corrected on-site; rice discarded. Rice must be properly cooled after cooking to 41 degrees F or less within 6 hours, then held at 41 degrees F or less until reheating to 165 degrees F or above before service, and thereafter held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed foods in warming cabinet not holding at or above 135 degrees F. Cabinet was set to proof instead of heating. Once prepared, foods must be held at or above 135 degrees F until and through service. Advised to discard out-of-temp foods. Observed chicken thawing in stagnant water in prep sink. Thawing, except as specified below in this subsection, time/temperature control for safety, food shall be thawed: under refrigeration that maintains the food temperature at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or less; completely submerged under running water; at a water temperature of 70 degrees F (21 degrees C) or below; with sufficient water velocity to agitate and float off loose particles in an overflow and for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions of ready-to-eat food to rise above 41 degrees F (5 degrees C), or for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions of a raw animal food requiring cooking to be above 41 degrees F (5 degrees C), for more than four hours including: the time the food is exposed to the running water and the time needed for preparation for cooking; or the time it takes under refrigeration to lower the food temperature to 41 degrees F (5 degrees C). Clean floor in kitchen, under/behind equipment. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Loco's Grill & Pub, 91 Briarwood Lane

▲ Score: 91

Observed raw beef patties stored in reach-in cooler drawer exceeding 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded raw beef patties. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Uncle Shug's, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 87

Observed facility not having and unable to provide evidence of a current certified food protection manager. Obtain current certification immediately (correct by 11/24/2022). Observed raw chicken containers in walk-in cooler uncovered and exposed to potential contamination. Food shall be stored covered; correct by 11/17/2022. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on prep table. Properly store wiping cloths to prevent contamination. Observed heavy buildup on shelving in walk-in cooler. Observed heavy buildup besides cooking equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observed garbage area/dumpster with trash on ground and overflowing in area. Maintain refuse areas and enclosures. A storage area and enclosure for refuse, recyclables or returnables shall be maintained free of unnecessary items and clean. Observed four light bulbs under ventilation hood out with one hanging by wiring. Lighting intensity must be adequate in food prep, storage and service areas. Correct by 11/17/2022. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed multiple sauces held in cooler with ambient temperature 73 degrees F. Several items had internal temperatures between 71 degrees F and 75 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded. Do not use cooler until repaired -- operating at 41 degrees F or less -- and inspected by the health department. Corrected on-site. Replace/repair water-damaged ceiling tiles. Inspector: Jump.

Nov. 15

➤ High Hope Service Center, 213 Simons Road

▲ Score: 82

Observed cans of food stored under dripping water from ceiling. Wash/sanitize cans. Do not store food in this area until roof is repaired. Observed black organic build-up inside ice machine. Ice machine should be serviced quarterly and cleaned often enough to prevent build-up. Observed dishwasher rinsing with water at a temperature 75 degrees F. Water heater booster inoperable. Dishwasher must be repaired within 24 hours. Health department will be back to check machine. Must sanitize dishes in 400 ppm bleach solution until dishwasher is repaired. Observed fruit cocktail stored in walk-in freezer with a September 2022 date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Need chlorine test strips to check sanitizer concentration. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Nonna Picci Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic build-up inside ice machine. Clean/sanitize routinely to prevent accumulations. Correct by: 11/25/2022. Observed multiple seasonings, sugar, flour, etc., bins without proper labeling. Food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be clearly and legibly identified, in English, with the common name of the food. Correct by 11/18/2022. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Subway #13429, 2925 Highway 301 South, Register

▲ Score: 96

At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food safety manager (CFSM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program that conforms to the national standards for organizations that certify individuals. CFSMs must be designated to one food service establishment only and maintain and renew certification in accordance with the requirements of the examination taken. This violation must be corrected within 60 calendar days. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 84

Two adjacent handwashing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 11/15/2022. Observed potato salad, sausage, beef burgers exceeding 41 degrees F. Person in charge shall discard non-potentially-hazardous items and ensure proper temperature is being held in reach- in fridge. Correct by 11/15/2022. Observed cooked whole pork hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge reheated pork to proper temperature. Observed multiple damaged areas of ceiling in ware-washing and cooking areas with pooled water in bucket. Person in charge shall repair ceiling. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 11/18/2022. Inspector: Smith.

Nov. 16

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 92

Observed expired milk in reach-in cooler (9/6/2022). Corrected on-site; milk discarded. Observed single-use containers not stored six inches above floor. Observed food debris and accumulations at bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed heavy grease build-up on shelving under grill area. Clean exterior and handles of all coolers. Clean walls/floors behind soda stations, coffee stations, etc. Observed food debris/spills on floors in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Inspector: Jump.

Nov. 18

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 89

Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef and pork. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored raw meats based on cooking temperatures. Food shall be protected from cross contamination by except as specified in paragraph (i)(III) of this subsection, separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from: (I) raw ready-to-eat food, including other raw animal food such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish or other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables P; (II) cooked ready-to-eat food; and (III) frozen, commercially-processed and packaged raw animal food may be stored or displayed with or above frozen, commercially-processed and packaged, ready-to-eat food. (ii) Except when combined as ingredients, separating types of raw animal foods from each other such as beef, fish, lamb, pork and poultry during storage, preparation, holding and display by: (I) using separate equipment for each type, P or (II) arranging each type of food in equipment so that cross contamination of one type with another is prevented, P and (III) preparing each type of food at different times or in separate areas; P (iii) cleaning and sanitizing equipment and utensils; (v) cleaning hermetically-sealed containers of food of visible soil before opening; (vi) protecting food containers that are received packaged together in a case or overwrap from cuts when the case or overwrap is opened; (vii) storing damaged, spoiled or recalled food being held in the food service establishment separate from food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles or (viii) separating fruits and vegetables, before they are washed from ready-to-eat food.; corrected on-site. Observed employee items stored next to (touching) food products in reach-in cooler. Observed employee items/food stored above produce and other food items in the walk-in cooler. Correct by 11/21/2022. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic matter buildup on soda nozzles behind bar. Corrected on-site; employee cleaned and sanitized soda nozzles. Observed boxes stored on floor in freezer. Observed soda nozzle rope stored in contact with ice. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 87

Observed raw pork cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded pork. Observed improper cooling method. Bulk chicken cooling covered at room temperature. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly utilized approved cooling methods and was educated on proper cooling methods. Cooling shall be accomplished in accordance with the time and temperature criteria specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.04(6)(d) by using one or more of the following methods depending on the type of food being cooled: placing the food in shallow pans, separating the food into smaller or thinner portions, using rapid cooling equipment, stirring the food in a container placed in an ice water bath; using containers that facilitate heat transfer; adding ice as an ingredient or other effective methods.

When placed in cooling or cold-holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled shall be: arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls and loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 28

➤ Holiday Inn Express-Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





Nov. 30

➤ Emma's, 455 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 87

Observed cream cheese cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded product. Observed scrambled eggs hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded product. Person in charge unable to provide current inspection report. Also, report was posted in public view. The most current inspection report shall be prominently displayed in public view at all times, within 15 feet of the front or primary public door and between 5 and 7 feet from the floor and in an area where it can be read at a distance of one foot away. Correct by 11/30/2022.

Observed handle of ice scoop stored on top/touching ice. Corrected on-site; person in charge cleaned, sanitized handle and stored with handle out of product. Observed debris covering racks in reach-in cooler. Clean non-food contact surfaces in walk-in cooler. Correct by 12/03/2022. Inspector: Smith.