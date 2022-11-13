Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Oct. 4

➤ PepperJack's Deli & Grill, 83 Parrish Street, Portal

▲ Score: 89

Observed reach-in refrigerator with internal temperature of 48 degrees F. No potentially non-hazardous foods present in cooler. Advised manager to place cooler on coldest setting and allow cooler to reach 41 degrees F or below before using to store any potentially non-hazardous foods. Thermometers should be checked daily to determine temperatures of 41 degrees F or below. Recent inspection sheet not posted in visible public view near entrance.

Observed wax paper sheet used in microwave to protect microwave plate. Observed spray foam used to fill holes in walls not sanded and painted to be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed minor damages to walls. Observed debris in microwave. Observed dust and debris on shelving in coolers. Observed dust and debris on shelving in facility. Observed excessive grease buildup in mop sink. Observed excessive wear to paint on floor in kitchen. Observed excessive grease and food debris behind and underneath equipment on floors.

Observed bathroom door self-closures not operating as designed. Observed dust and grease on vent hood covers. Observed flies and small cockroaches in kitchen. Pest control plan discussed with manager. Manager will follow up with inspector within 15 days of this inspection. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Oct. 5

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80, Portal

▲ Score: 85

Hold hot foods at 135 degrees F or warmer. Corrected on-site; food discarded; food reheated. Observed food stored on floor in walk-in cooler. All food items must be stored at least six inches off the floor. Keep rags in sanitizing solution. Defrost freezer. Floors/walls/ceilings must be smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 93

Get hand towels at hand sink. Clean food containers. Clean floor in dry storage. Replace ceiling tiles that are damaged. Clean air vents. Inspector: Wiggins.





Oct. 6

➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 87

Observed sushi rice holding at 77 degrees F with no time recorded for time as a public health control since 8/31/22. Discard rice after four hours. Keep records of times food set out and discarded. Observed ice scoop stored on top of filthy ice machine. Ice scoop must be protected from contamination. Clean cooler doors and shelves above and below hot-holding station. Clean grease off walls/floors/ceilings/ceiling fan/HVAC vents. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.





Oct. 7

➤ Bull & Barrel, 30 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

Oct. 11

➤ Market Street Deli, P.O. Box 7994

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in freezer. Observed food debris on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 201 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed box of single-use cups not stored six inches above floor. Inspector: Jump.





Oct. 12

➤ Brown's Health & Rehabilitation Center, 226 South College Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed employee drinks on food prep surfaces without a lid/straw. Employee drinks must be kept in designated location and lid/straw are required. No water bottles, etc. Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Have dishwasher repaired and inspected by the health department before use. Have sanitizer dispenser repaired. Use test strips to check sanitizer concentration. Sanitizer buckets throughout the facility did not have proper sanitizer concentration. Discard and refill with proper sanitizer and check concentration with strips. Single-service items not stored six inches above floor throughout facility. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 85

Observed debris on can opener blade. Observed pasta stored in container in reach-in cooler missing prep date. Observed chicken in reach-in cooler with prep date of 09/27. Corrected on-site; food discarded. All potentially non-hazardous foods must be discarded within seven days of prep; corrected on-site. Observed sauce bottles in reach-in cooler missing common name label. Observed inspection posted in facility out-of-date (from 12/2019). Most recent inspection report was given 01/2022. Observed plates stored improperly at end of prep line. Plates must be stored inverted. Observed debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed food not cooled to 70 degrees F within two hours. Observed food debris in ovens. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Repair wall under hand sink and replace damaged baseboard trim under 3-compartment sinks. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 86

Observed personal drinks without lid and straw. Observed personal drinks stored near food items and food contact surfaces. Observed dirty cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Observed food debris and buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers.

Observed food debris and buildup on shelves under tables. Observed buildup and food debris on equipment throughout kitchen.

Observed severe buildup on floors and walls. Observed food debris and food items in floor drains and under equipment. Observed dead roach in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.





Oct. 13

➤ McAlister's Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink (Red Bull) stored near other food items. Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed uncovered food items in kitchen area. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Observed food debris on equipment. Clean thoroughly. Observed food debris on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Coffee Cart, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed items stored in hand sink. Hand sink must be easily accessible at all times. Observed chest freezer without internal thermometers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.





Oct. 14

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive Score: 91

Observed food debris on can opener blade. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Corrected on-site; can opener taken to dishwasher. Observed ice scoop stored in contact with food debris. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Corrected on-site; ice scoop and storage container taken to dishwasher.

Observed black buildup on soda nozzles and tea urn nozzles. Each nozzle should be manually cleaned then rinsed/sanitized/air-dried. Cooler behind bar not adequately cooling.

Doors, hinges and gaskets need to be replaced. Do not use cooler for food until repaired and inspected by the health department. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Comfort Inn & Suites, 17870 Highway 67

▲ Score: 97

Observed cloth used as liner in refrigerator. All surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed wall damage in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup in microwave. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor leak on 3-compartment sink faucet. Faucet not tightly installed. Inspector: Robinson.