Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 24

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet ▲ Score: 95

Observed uncovered foods in reach-in cooler and flour at breading station. Corrected on-site; discarded flour and covered items in cooler. Observed buildup on exterior cooler door/handles. Inspector: Jump.

Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street Score: 99

Observed dish racks being stored on the floor of ware-washing area. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to keep racks off the floor and to remove them from the floor. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Huey Magoo's, 141 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Advised person in charge to keep foods covered and protected against contamination. Observed bowls being used as a scoop in sugar container. Use scoop with a handle. Observed rice scooper stored in stagnant water. Advised person in charge to store utensil outside of water. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed scoop from water. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Southern Manor Retirement Inn, 1532 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup in bottoms of reach-in cooler/freezer. Observed buildup on filters in hoods. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Soyumi, 727 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed shrimp tempura stored uncovered in a reach-in freezer. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to cover. Observed minor debris on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean. Observed debris on microwave ceiling. Clean often enough to prevent buildup. Observed boxes of napkins being stored on floor. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to remove from floor. Observed buildup of food and debris on the outside of the microwave. Observed the floors throughout the facility and in the walk-in freezer with heavy buildup and/or grease. Clean floors. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Lodge At Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 99

Observed heavy buildup of debris and foods around and on top of the oven warmer. Clean often enough to prevent buildup. Observed minor debris on floor on walk-in freezer. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Three Tree Coffee, LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1a

▲ Score: 97

Observed minor debris on non-food contact surfaces. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/27. Observed employees' phones stored throughout the facility. Designate areas for employee activity. Correct by 04/27. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Three Tree Coffee, LLC (Base), 441 South Main Street Suite 1a

▲ Score: 97

Observed minor debris on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/27. Observed employee phones stored throughout the facility. Designate areas for employee activity. Correct by 04/27. Inspector: Smith.





April 26

➤ Chick-fil-A #05424, 333 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Jump.





April 29

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup and debris on and/or inside of bread warmers, shelving/surfaces, walk-in cooler and freezer. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/02. Observed debris and buildup on walls and floors near equipment. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 05/02. Observed employee phone near food preparation area. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee's personal items. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed taco meat improperly cooling with Saran Wrap and foil with internal temperature of 82 degrees F. Cooling is a two-step process starting with cooling from cooking temp to 70 degrees F outside of the cooler. Then food is cooled uncovered until it reaches 41 degrees F before tightly covering. Another option is to start the process in the freezer or blast chiller. Corrected on-site. Observed toilet room door propped open with sign that reads "keep door open when not in use." Either close the bathroom or lock the bathroom door at all times. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Nonna Picci Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items. Observed food debris on can opener blade. Observed food scoops without handles. Observed the front service prep top cooler with two doors that aren't in good repair. Clean all equipment, flour bins and shelves. Observed food debris and buildup throughout kitchen. Observed floors in need of repainting. Observed mold buildup on walls behind 3-compartment sink. Observed flies in kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Subway #13429, 2925 Highway 301 South, Register

▲ Score: 96

Observed 3-compartment sink and loose station with no sanitizer. Mixing valve not functioning. Have serviced and call Aaron at health department at (912) 764-5969. For now, manually mix and test sanitizer concentration. Inspector: Jump.





April 30

➤ Bigma's Soul Food Restaurant, 673 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items. Observed single-service items not in plastic protective sleeve. Observed cardboard used as a liner in refrigerator. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed buildup on bottoms of reach-in refrigerators and freezers. Observed grease and buildup on equipment. Observed floors in need of repainting. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Observed severe grease/dust buildup on filters in hood. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ La Casita, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed uncovered food items. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Observed walk-in cooler without internal thermometers. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Pineland Bulloch Adult Day Services/New Beginnings, 515 Denmark Street Suite 1800

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on floors around stove. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 98

Observed single-use item used as a container for storage. Observed floors under sinks and shelves with buildup. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

Observed foods not properly cooled before storage/service. Cooling is a two-step process. From cooking temperature to 70 degrees F within two hours at room temp, then place in cooler uncovered and cool from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within an additional two hours before tightly covering and storing or setting out for service. When working with uncooked or previously cooled items like cooked ham, pasta or produce, cooling is just one step from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F in four hours. Corrected on-site; person in charge moved items to walk-in cooler in thin layer to speed up cooling. Observed minor food debris in several coolers/freezers. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119, Brooklet

▲ Score: 94

Observed double-door reach-in cooler with internal ambient temperature of 46 degrees F. No potentially-hazardous foods in cooler at time of inspection. Repair cooler and call Laura to check once repaired. Observed leak in pass-through cooler from compressor/fan. Inspector: Robinson.



