Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 9

➤ Beaver House, 121 South Main Street

▲ Score: 87

Observed employees drinking out of cups with no lid or straw. All employees' drinks must have a lid and straw. Observed potentially-hazardous food cold-held at greater than 41 degrees F. Potentially-hazardous food not held at 135 degrees F or above. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Three Tree Coffee @ GSU, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 96

Observed wet wiping cloths on counter. Must be stored in sanitizing solution or moved to soiled laundry. Observed box of cups stored on floor in closet. Must be stored six inches above floor. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 12

➤ Cook Out Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed improper cooling. Corrected on-site; food moved to walk-in and uncovered. Repair leak/condensate in front of grill. Repair clog in plumbing. Replace missing ceiling tiles. Clean walls. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.





Sept. 13

➤ El Jalapeno, 711 South Main Street

▲ Score: 76

Observed personal drink on food prep table. Cover all foods. Clean glasses, ice machine and drink gun nozzle. Cold foods must be held at 41 degrees F or cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Do not put meat on the counter to thaw. Use microwave, cooler or submerge in cool running water. Observed plates not inverted. Repair drip in walk-in cooler. Clean shelves. Repair cooler floors and clean floors around drink machine and in bar. Shield lights in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Patterson's Station 67, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 91

Observed sauce bottles in reach-in cooler missing common name label. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on countertops. Observed spoon used for dips stored on tray on counter in between uses. Observed excessive wear to concrete floor paint in kitchen. Observed debris on walls. Observed dust on ceiling in dish washing area. Observed condensation on AC vents. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed water and food debris in bottom of prep top cooler, ice cream freezer and pizza station cooler. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 94

Observed raw chicken and prepped pimento cheese cooling in the fridge with tightly fitting lids and internal temp above 41 degrees F. Must be cooled to 41 degrees F or below before placing lids on containers. Discussed using refrigerated water and having barista place lids before closing cafe after cooling is completed. Replace broken thermometer in dairy fridge. Also, place thermometers in all coolers, including dessert case. Observed spoon stored in pimento cheese with handle in contact with food product. Observed damaged ceiling tile in kitchen. Tile must be replaced. If damage occurs again, the cause must be found and repaired. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 14

➤ AMC Statesboro 12, 991 Lovett Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed reach-in freezer without internal thermometers. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic build-up in soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize then air-dry with frequency that prevents build-up.

Observed trash piled up all around dumpster. Floors in kitchen and dining area need to be cleaned. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Langston Chapel, Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 97

Seal back door. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Drive ▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Wiggins.