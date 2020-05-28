Bulloch sees largest single-day jump in confirmed COVID cases

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County jumped to 60 Thursday, an increase of seven in one day and the largest single-day increase in Bulloch.



Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the increase in testing, due to the tests being more readily available and free of charge, means a rise in the number of cases could be expected.

“That is the biggest increase in confirmed cases we have had” over a 24-hour period, he said. “No doubt the increase in local testing is contributing to this.”

Ten of those 60 cases have resulted in hospitalization, and the number of fatal cases remains at two, he said.

Across Georgia Thursday, there were 45,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 649 cases since Wednesday and an increase of 4,913 in the past week. There were 1,962 deaths recorded as of 1 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 55 since Wednesday and an increase of 238 deaths in the past week.

As of noon Thursday, East Georgia Regional Medical Center was caring for three patients with COVID-19. Bulloch County EMS transported one confirmed case between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, totaling 21 patients transported.

“They also had a confirmed contact, but did not transport,” Wynn said.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, statewide, 523,359 tests had been performed, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This was an “increase of 4,768 tests since Wednesday and

includes 78,173 molecular and serology/antibody tests,” Wynn said.

Wynn encourages people to continue fastidious hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks in crowded areas.

The statewide COVID-19 hotline is (844) 442-2681.