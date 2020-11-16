Bulloch sees 21 new cases since Friday

Bulloch County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and weekly cases at Georgia Southern University rose above 20 for the first time in seven weeks.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch recorded 12 new cases on Monday, four on Sunday and five on Saturday.

In his report Monday, Wynn said the county has now recorded 3,212 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 34 deaths and 148 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

For the first time since the week of Sept. 20-26, positive cases at Georgia Southern rose above 20 for a seven-day period, with 27 cases reported for the week of Nov. 9–15. Fifteen of the 27 cases this week were reported on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Nov. 23.

While cases continue to remain stable in Bulloch, the United States had more than 1,000,000 new COVID-19 infections last week, including a single day record of 177,246 new cases last Friday. Confirmed infections in the U.S. eclipsed 11 million on Monday, the highest in the world. New cases are running at all-time highs of more than 130,000 per day.

As of Monday afternoon, 246,758 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 11,114,151 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Locally, East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for eight COVID patients, with three patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 132 people with probable COVID-19 and 155 with confirmed cases.

Georgia reported 990 cases on Monday and 13,749 new cases in the past week, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 387,930. Georgia reported 9 deaths on Monday and 248 in the past week, raising the death toll to 8,471.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools System has had a total of 155 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

East Georgia State College reported no new cases of COVID-19 on any of its three campuses over the weekend and has recorded three new cases since Oct. 21. The college has had a total of 96 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

For the third consecutive week, Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID cases over the previous seven-day period and has had only one new case since Oct. 19. The college has had a total of 37 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17. OTC will report again on Monday, Nov. 23.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.