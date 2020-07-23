Bulloch Schools see strong response for virtual option

As of Thursday morning, parents of 5,580 students, comprising 51% of the Bulloch County Schools’ current enrollment in kindergarten through 12th grade, had let the school district know whether they want traditional, in-person schooling for their children or the stay-home virtual option.



Of those students, 45% were designated for the virtual option and 55% for traditional, said Hayley Greene, the school system’s public relations director.

Friday, July 23, is the announced last day for families to choose. Parents who have not done so are urged to go to visit www.bullochschools.org now to make their choice for either traditional or virtual instruction or to withdraw their children from school.

The school system is sending targeted messages to parents who have not responded, and staff members at individual schools will also attempt to reach these parents. A call center will operate all day Saturday in this continued effort, and a post card will be mailed to remaining non-responders next week, Greene said.

But at this point, school system officials are not assuming that parents who have not responded will return their children to traditional school. With the schools having been closed since March, the non-responding group includes some families who plan to home-school or use other options but have not officially withdrawn their children from school, Greene said.





Teachers already back

Teachers returned to work Thursday for the start of pre-planning on all 15 campuses. In addition to the usual preparations, they are receiving professional development training in support of virtual and distance learning programs. This was already in progress, and more training is planned from now through the start of school for students on Aug. 17, Greene said.

The Board of Education was meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a detailed update on the return to school plans, including precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, being one topic for work-session discussion.