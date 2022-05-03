Bulloch schools receive re-accreditation, exceed national average

From staff reports

A professional review team from Cognia has approved a five-year extension of Bulloch County Schools’ international accreditation, which will now be valid through 2027.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, public relations director for Bulloch County Schools, the school district was given high marks for its culture, collaboration, and innovative and responsible use of resources, all of which helped lead to an overall review rating higher than the national average.

Greene said Cognia is one of two state-approved nonprofits that accredit Georgia public schools.

“This report reflects our journey over the past 10 years. Although this was a five-year review, it is a culmination of our 10-year journey which has led us to this point,” said Charles Wilson, superintendent of schools for Bulloch County.

The review team’s final report stated, “The team commends the system for its commitment to continuous improvement and is confident it has the capacity to maintain its high level of excellence as it continues to improve learning opportunities for all students.”

Looking at the district’s overall performance based on a set of international standards in three domain areas (Leadership, Learning, and Resources), Greene said the team gave the district its highest two ratings of either “Impacting” or “Improving,” across all 31 standards and issued no “insufficient” or “initiating” ratings, which are the lowest of Cognia’s four-level rating scale. The team’s final report noted that the school district’s leadership culture, collaboration with the community and innovative use of resources were “deeply entrenched” and are positively “impacting” how schools can operate effectively and help children learn successfully.

“While accreditation reviews help school districts continuously improve, they matter for parents as well because re-accreditation ensures the school district remains eligible to receive state and federal funds to serve children, and students who attend unaccredited school districts may have difficulty transferring course credits, applying to colleges, and receiving financial aid, including the HOPE scholarship,” Greene said.

Cognia, formerly Measured Progress, merged with AdvancEd and changed its name to Cognia in 2018. The global nonprofit offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning and improvement services to more than 36,000 institutions in 80 countries impacting nearly 25 million students and 5 million educators.

AdvancED was created from mergers of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement, or SACS-CASI.

Greene said accreditation reviews occur every five years.

In the spirit of the district’s belief statement, Greene said the schools system plans to thoroughly review the feedback in the accreditation report and consider it fertile ground for further improvement and an opportunity to achieve its fullest potential.

“I want to personally thank the Board of Education for its support of the best school district team that I believe exists and the opportunity to serve this entire community in this effort,” Wilson said.