Bulloch schools email, text survey about August classes

Bulloch County Schools sent a short, five-question survey via email and text message Friday afternoon to the parents of its nearly 11,000 students, according to Hayley Greene, public relations director with the school system.

Parents received a separate survey message for each child that is enrolled in the school district, who lives in the parent's home, and for whom the parent is the legal guardian. Greene said parents are encouraged to check their email or text message accounts, locate the survey messages, and complete a separate survey for each student so responses can be unique to each child's needs.

Parent responses, along with requirements from local and state health and government officials, will assist the school district as it finalizes its plans for the upcoming school year, which is scheduled to begin August 3.

The online survey link seeks parents' specific feedback related to each child about the following topics:

How comfortable they are with sending their child back to school for traditional, face-to-face instruction in August, assuming Bulloch County and Georgia maintain the present levels of COVID-19 infection rates;

If a child has adequate support from a parent, caregiver, other adult, or older sibling to enable him or her to successfully participate in a virtual learning environment;

If provided with an Internet-accessible device how easily could the child access a stable Internet connection using the provided device;

If a fully online school option were available for the 2020-2021 school year, would the parent be interested in enrolling their child in that option even if traditional, face-to-face school attendance is also an option, and that school closures are not mandated by official local, state, or federal action.

An open-ended question that seeks parents' feedback about other areas of concern that they would like the school district to consider for 2020-2021 school year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“Bulloch County Schools appreciates the patience of its parents, as its educators and support personnel strive to educate children in an equitable and safe manner during the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Greene said. “Continue to monitor communications from the school district during the summer as our specific plans are revealed and remember our resources and answers to frequently asked questions at www.bullochschools.org/FAQBulloch.”



