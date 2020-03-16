Bulloch schools closed

Superintendent Charles Wilson announced Sunday that Bulloch County Schools would close all schools through March 27 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday evening, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended that closure, using emergency powers to order all public schools and colleges to close from Wednesday until at least March 31.

Despite the closure of local schools, sack meals will be made available for pick-up at various sites for all children up to age 18.

“We realize the importance to our children and our community of the meals served in our schools every day,” said Hayley Greene, director of public relations for Bulloch County Schools. “Working with a program from the United States Department of Agriculture, we are able to offer weekday meals for pickup.”

Bags of free meals will be delivered to 30 locations — see below for list — weekdays now through Tuesday, March 31, in accordance with Kemp’s late announcement Monday. The USDA program will provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals to any child ages 0 to 18.

No registration, sign-in or identification is required, and a child does not have to be enrolled in a Bulloch County school to receive a meal, Greene said. According to USDA guidelines, children must be present to receive meals. Look for a Bulloch County School bus at each delivery location, which will deliver the meals.

“In the interest of public health and social distancing recommendations, the meals are for pick-up only,” Greene said. “No meals can be eaten at the sites. Families should also observe social distancing practices while waiting and receiving meals.”

The meal delivery sites were selected based on input from the district’s school social workers, family engagement specialists, school nutrition personnel, and transportation personnel to serve areas with the most need, Greene said. Each meal sack will include food for breakfast and lunch.

The funding for the program is made possible through the school district’s School Nutrition Department as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs.

Greene pointed out that USDA guidelines prevent the school district from being able to provide evening meals or meals on weekends.

School closings

In addition to the closures through at least the end of the month, the following restrictions are in place for the school system through at least April 13:

· All employee work-related travel outside of the district has been canceled.

· All athletic events and practices are canceled.

· All school trips with students have been canceled, even those events within the county.

· All extra-curricular student events and club activities are canceled.

· All other events are postponed until further notice.

“We have not made a determination about future events past April 13,” Greene said. “Stakeholders will be updated as the situation develops. Because the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention are updating guidelines frequently, we are unable to make decisions about proms and graduations at this point. For now, these events will remain as scheduled, but that is subject to change as any additional guidelines are issued by the Centers for Disease & Prevention.”

Greene also said no decisions have been made about the upcoming school days lost — if and how they may be needed to be made up. Nor has any decision been made about the potential impact on the scheduled spring break, April 6–10.

“Keep in mind that this is a developing situation in our community, state and nation,” Greene said. “We can't predict what impact future developments may have on school operations beyond (March 31), which may also affect school attendance decisions.”

Learning while schools are closed

With no classes through at least March 31, Bulloch County does have several options for students to learn at home, though there are no requirements.

"While the district is making digital learning resources available, it is not required that they be used because it would create an equity in education services issue for our children who do not have home Internet and digital devices, or who have individualized education plans or special needs for learning,” Wilson said. “The first best thing that all children can do during this time is to read, read, read or have someone read to them. Reading just 20 minutes a day or more has a powerful effect on academic achievement, and it is proven to help improve performance on standardized tests.”

For families looking for digital resources, they are available at www.bullochschools.org/covid19 and available at www.bullochschools.org/resources.

Meal pick-up times, locations

10-10:15 a.m.

Plantation Mobile Home Park, Hwy 80 West, Brooklet

Grady Johnson Mobile Home Park, 13 Grady Johnson Road

10-10:30 a.m.

Morris Heights, 24 Morris Street

Country Lakes Mobile Home Park, US Hwy 301, Statesboro

Hill’s Mortuary, 58 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro

Whitesville Community Recreation Park, Tamo Lane, Statesboro

10-10:45 a.m.

Cowboy Way Mobile Home Park, Cowboy Way, Portal

10:20-10:35 a.m.

Cody Lane Mobile Home Park, Cody Lane, Brooklet

Greenhaven Mobile Home Park, 2095 Old Register Road

10:30-11 a.m.

Bird Road Mobile Home Park, Bird Road, Statesboro

10:35-10:50 a.m.

Butler Homes, 300 Johnson St, Statesboro

Eastview Apartments, 500 East View Apts. Rd, Statesboro

Cedarwood Acres, 13 Cedarwood Acres

10:45-11 a.m.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 6790 Kennedy Bridge Rd, Register

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Kyle Sorrell and Eagle Village, 6408 Swallowtail Dr. Statesboro

10:50-11:05 a.m.

Wildwood Villas, 50 Wildwood Circle, Statesboro

11-11:30 a.m.

Olney Station, Olney Station Drive, Stilson

Statesboro Public Library Parking Lot, 124 S Main St., Statesboro

Park Place Apartments, 230 Lanier Dr., Statesboro

Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park, 263 Pecan Grove Rd., Portal

Barnes Mobile Home Park, Lakeside Dr., Statesboro

11:10-11:30 a.m.

Cone Homes, Hwy 80 East, 33 Cone Homes

11:20-11:45 a.m.

Bragan Mobile Home Park, Bragan Rd/Hwy 67, Statesboro

11:30 a.m.-Noon

Julia P Bryant Elementary School, 421 W Main St., Statesboro

Portal Middle High School, 27245 Hwy 80 W, Portal

North Point Trailer Park, 115 Pamela Way, Statesboro

11:35-11:50 a.m.

Georgia Southern Paulson Stadium Parking Lot, Lanier Drive

11:40 a.m.-Noon

Eldora Farms, Eldora Rd, Stilson

11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Portal Crossing, Portal Crossing, Portal

11:40 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Dry Branch Mobile Home Park, Cypress Lake Road, Statesboro