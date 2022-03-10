Bulloch schools accepting virtual registration for 2022–23 school year

Local families interested in enrolling a child in Bulloch County Schools' Virtual Learning Program for the next school year may do so now through Friday, March 25, 2022.



In an email release, Hayley Greene, public relations director for the school system, said the 2022–23 Virtual Learning Program will be for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Registration and more information is available at www.bullochschools.org/virtual.

According to the release, families will be required to commit to the program for the full school year.

“Parents and students should carefully review the ‘Virtual Learning Program Handbook for Parents & Students’ for other important information about student eligibility and required lesson days and times prior to applying,” Greene said.

Interested families may submit an application online for each child they wish to enroll in the virtual program. Students currently enrolled in virtual learning will not be automatically re-enrolled, Greene said. A new application must be submitted each year, and placement in the previous year does not guarantee placement for the upcoming school year.

If demand exceeds space for a grade level(s), lottery drawings will be held on April 13 as a livestreamed event.

In the release, Greene said high school students planning to be fully enrolled in dual-enrollment classes with no classes taken at their school should not submit a virtual program application.

Also, for the 2022–23 school year, there will be required meeting and lesson times for students, and applications will not be accepted for students who were previously removed from virtual learning due to not meeting the terms of their academic contract.