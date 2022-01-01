Bulloch receives Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant from state

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Friday that Bulloch County was one of the recipients of the 2022 Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant.

The mini-grant is used to purchase car seats in more than 125 counties statewide to help reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children on Georgia roads. Funding for these efforts is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Since 2007, car seats and booster seats provided through the Mini-Grant program, and education on how to properly use them, have prevented serious injury and saved the lives of more than 425 Georgia children involved in crashes.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect young Georgians on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up every trip, every time, saves lives and reduces injuries.”

Throughout Georgia, DPH and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families. Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant program, agencies supporting more than 125 counties are working to keep Georgia children safe, Toomey said.

In addition to Bulloch, area counties that also will receive the mini-grant include, Screven, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Emanuel, Bryan and Effingham.

“The Department of Public Health’s Injury Prevention Program, Child Occupant Safety Project take great pride in providing opportunities to enhance community outreach programs in Georgia,” said Nancy Nydam, director of communications for the DPH, in a release. “Through collective efforts, we can make considerable strides in achieving goals.

For more information about the Child Occupant Safety Project, email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at (404) 463-1487.