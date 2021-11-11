Bulloch positive test rate down to 2.3%

The percentage of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Bulloch County and across all of Georgia, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The positive test rate in Bulloch has fallen from 30% on Aug. 30 to 2.3% on Tuesday. In fact, just 8 percent of the state’s 159 counties are reporting high transmission rates, said Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist. Drenzek, however, remains cautious about the infection rate in the coming months.

“This virus does nothing but surprise us,’’ she said. “The delta variant itself is still the predominant variant that is circulating, and we hope that we are not going to give it another opportunity, particularly in colder weather, to gain a foothold and increase again.”

Drenzek said that, with winter approaching, people should not “let up in what we know works on preventing transmission,” including masks and vaccinations.

But, the number of vaccine doses administered in the state dropped by 30% in the first week of November compared with the first week of October, which is troubling, Drenzek said.

Through Tuesday, the CDC reported that 59% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. Georgia ranks No. 42 among all states and the District of Columbia for percentage of residents fully vaccinated at 50%.

Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut all lead the nation with 71% of their citizens fully vaccinated. West Virginia has the lowest rate – 41%.

Bulloch County continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the area and one of the lowest in the state with 35% fully vaccinated and 38% receiving at least one shot.

“Our vaccination rate in Georgia remains among the worst in the nation, which means that if there is another Delta surge over the holidays, there are still many vulnerable Georgians, especially in rural parts of the state,’’ said Dr. Harry Heiman, a public health expert at Georgia State University.

Health officials say the best way to reduce both catching the virus and getting seriously ill or dying if you do contract COVID, remains vaccination. Statistics show the highest rates of infection and incidences of death still occur in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

Local cases

The Department of Health said there were four probable deaths since Nov. 2 in Bulloch County. The county total now stands at 97 confirmed and 107 probable deaths for a total of 204. There have been 80 deaths due to COVID, 40% of the total, in the past 13 weeks — 34 confirmed and 46 probable.

Bulloch County has seen 17 confirmed cases since Nov. 2, pushing the total to 7,926.

Also, Bulloch County Public Safety and Emergency Management Director Ted Wynn said that as of Wednesday, East Georgia Regional Medical Center had two patients hospitalized with COVID and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine for children

The campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the U.S. began last week and about 900,000 kids aged 5-11 received their first dose.

About 28 million 5 to 11 year-olds are now eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine. Kids who get their first of two shots by the end of next week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

In addition to the Bulloch County Public Health Department on Altman St., the Pfizer vaccine is available at most doctors’ offices and area pharmacies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.