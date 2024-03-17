Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





February 28

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed soup being reheated in pizza oven at 120 degrees F. Corrected on-site; soup within 2-hour time limit and was reheated to 165 degrees F in microwave. Only utilize the microwave, stove top or induction burner to properly reheat foods. Observed tomatoes and cooked chicken being cooled in the walk-in cooler in closed containers collecting condensation. Corrected on-site; lids partially opened. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 95

Observed organic buildup on the baffle of ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 03/09. Observed employee drinks and food stored above restaurant food items in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items to prevent contamination. Inspector: Quinten Smith.

➤ Pizza Hut #34712, 129 South Main Street

▲ Score: 83

Observed ham and sausage being stored in a reach-in cooler at temps above 41 degrees F; unit's ambient temp at 49 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Do not store potentially-hazardous foods in unit until the unit is cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below. Must call the health department before storing potentially-hazardous foods in this unit. Observed food handler prepping foods without a hair net. Corrected on-site; hair net used. Observed food handler prepping foods with facial jewelry. Observed a reach-in cooler with door seal not in good repair and with an ambient temp of 49 degrees F. Fix door seal. Observed debris and food buildup inside reach-in cooler. Observed buildup of debris and rust on pizza racks. Observed grease buildup on and around equipment. Observed heavy ice buildup on walk-in freezer floor. Remove ice buildup from floor. Observed grease buildup on facility's floor. Observed peeling ceiling in the back of facility. Observed damaged floor tiles. Clean facility and repair ceiling and tiles. Inspector: Konadu.