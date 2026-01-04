Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





December 1

➤ Dulce Vida Creamery & Snacks, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Popeyes II, 23886 East Highway 80

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic matter buildup on soda nozzle. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean and sanitize. Observed dirty rice cooling improperly in walk-in cooler with a closed lid and an internal temp of 66 degrees F. Advised person in charge to leave container partially-uncovered during cooling. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive Suite 117

▲ Score: 91

Observed foods stored uncovered in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge covered foods. Store foods covered and protected against contamination when not in use. Corrected on-site. Observed facility using OdoBan (cleaning product) to clean food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed chemical from sanitizing stations. Only sanitizers safe for food contact surface use may be used and must have chemical test strips for all sanitizers used. Additionally, if using a spray sanitizer, towels must be disposable and only used once. Observed bowls being used as scoops in seasoning containers. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed bowls from containers. Use scoops with handles. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Soul Statesboro, 721 South Main Street Suite 13

▲ Score: 99

Store utensils with handle up in ice. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ Three Tree Coffee @ GSU, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 94

Observed personal drink without straw. Observed buildup on bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed personal items not stored in designated area. Inspector: Thomas.





December 2

➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

All potentially-hazardous foods must be marked with a 7-day discard date. Corrected on-site; undated items that were prepared today were marked with dates. Inspector: Jump.





December 3

➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest at Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed freshly-prepped temperature-controlled foods wrapped tightly with internal temperature of 51 degrees F. Foods should be rapidly cooled to 41 degrees F or below before being covered tightly for storage. Corrected on-site; foods were uncovered to finish cooling properly. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 84

Observed uncovered food items in reach-in cooler. Advised person in charge to keep foods covered when not in use. Observed tomatoes cold-holding above 41 degrees F at prep top. Corrected on-site; tomatoes discarded. Observed excessive hard water buildup in dish washer. Remove buildup. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed a box of moldy tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; tomatoes were discarded. Inspector: Konadu.





December 4

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 100

Great job. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Sally Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 97

Observed expired dairy products and expired foods. Pre-packaged sandwiches, eggs, infant formula, shucked oysters, milk and time/temperature-controlled safety foods that are labeled as “keep refrigerated” and that are for sale or service to the consumer or used as an ingredient in other foods shall be immediately discarded and shall not be sold, served or used after the manufacturer’s expiration date or the sell-by date. In addition, if used as an ingredient in a prepared food, the day the original container is opened in the food service establishment shall be counted as day 1, except the day or date marked by the food service establishment may not exceed a manufacturer’s use-by date. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Inspector: Jump.





December 5

➤ Georgia Southern Catering Services, P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 94

Observed walk-in cooler and freezer without internal thermometers. Observed buildup in ovens. Observed buildup in warmers. Observed buildup on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Hampton Inn Statesboro, 350 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed inoperable hand towel dispenser. Corrected on-site; person in charge placed napkins for hand-drying until dispenser is repaired/replaced. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.





➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup in reach-in coolers in front serving area. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.



