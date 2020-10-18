Bulloch now above 3,000 total COVID-19 cases

Bulloch County moved past 3,000 total COVID-19 cases over the weekend and the coronavirus claimed its 33rd local victim, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

Wynn said the death reported Saturday was an 88-year-old woman with comorbidities. Bulloch had six new cases on Saturday and 13 on Sunday and has now recorded 3,015 COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 138 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 127 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,509 new cases on Saturday and 1,199 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 340,558. Georgia reported 51 deaths on Saturday and 3 on Thursday, raising the death toll to 7,638.

As of Sunday afternoon, 219,556 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 8,133,373 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded seven new case among students and staff for the week of Oct. 11-17 and now has had a total of 106 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 14 total new cases for the week of Oct. 5–11, two more than the previous week. GS will report again on Monday, Oct. 19.

On Saturday, East Georgia State College reported no new cases. The college has had a total of 88 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID cases on any of its campuses the week of Oct. 5–11. The college has had a total of 32 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Oct. 19.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.