Bulloch K9 bites Evans deputy during training

An Evans County sheriff’s deputy bitten by a police dog Tuesday during a training exercise is recovering from a bite wound to the neck.

Evans County Chief Investigator and Emergency Management Director Mack Edwards said K9 Deputy Matthew Mallard “is doing good and in stable condition” after being bitten by a Bulloch County sheriff’s police dog during training with Bulloch County and other law enforcement officers around noon Tuesday.

The regional training exercise was being held at the W.W. Mann Retreat Center in Brooklet, according to reports.

Bulloch County Humane Enforcement Supervisor Joey Sanders confirmed his unit was initially called to respond but was then told to discontinue response because humane enforcement services were not needed. The dog involved, as a Bulloch County sheriff’s K9, “had its rabies shot and all its vaccinations,” he said.

Just after the dog bite happened, Bulloch County EMS was dispatched, and Air Evac was placed on standby. Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency and Public Safety Director Ted Wynn confirmed the ambulance responded “without lights and sirens” and that the helicopter was not needed after all.

Bulloch County sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens said the incident was an “accidental dog bite” during a routine training exercise. He said Mallard was in a protective suit used in training police dogs, and the K9 “bit, and did a re-bite in an area the suit did not cover.”

He did not immediately know which Bulloch County sheriff’s K9 was involved but said the dog will not be retired, as the bite took place during a normal training where dogs are supposed to bite to help bring down fleeing criminals.

