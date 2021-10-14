Bulloch Health Dept. to hold flu, COVID vaccine clinic Saturday

The Bulloch County Health Department will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, October 22, at its offices on West Altman Street in Statesboro.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Those who receive a vaccination should plan to stay for the 15-minute observation period after receiving the shot.

Flu vaccines will be offered to any person 12 and older.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson) COVID vaccinations will be offered. Please note, Pfizer is the only COVIDvaccine approved for individuals ages 12 – 17. You must be 18 or older to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.