Bulloch has 15 COVID cases since Friday

Bulloch County recorded 15 new COVID 19 cases in the past three days, including only one case on Sunday.

In his report Monday, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the county has now recorded 3,305 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 35 deaths and 151 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Also, the Department of Health is reporting an additional 19 deaths probably were caused by COVID. According to the Georgia DPH, the 19 non-confirmed deaths represent Bulloch citizens who received a positive antigen/rapid test for COVID-19, developed COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently died.

In his Monday report, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for ten COVID patients, with four patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 132 people with probable COVID-19 and 157 with confirmed cases.

Georgia reported 1,535 cases on Monday and 5,830 since Friday, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases up to 422,133. The state has averaged more than 2,400 new cases per day for the past two weeks. Georgia reported no deaths on Monday, and 130 since Friday, raising the death toll to 8,778.

According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, as of Monday afternoon, 267,600 Americans had died from coronavirus. Also, Johns Hopkins reported the U.S. has had 13,492,101 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. November was the worst month for new cases, as the U.S. added 4.5 million cases in the past 30 days.

Bulloch Schools

The Bulloch County Schools system reported eight new cases last week and one on Monday for a total of 181 COVID cases since classes started on Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 13 cases for the week of Nov. 23–29, down six cases from the previous week. Eleven of the 13 cases last week were reported on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Dec. 7.

East Georgia State College reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, its first case since Nov. 19. The college has had a total of 101 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one employee on the Statesboro campus had tested positive for COVID for the week of Nov. 16–22. The college has had a total of 38 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.