Bulloch growth planning pits 5-acre lots against more ‘compact’ development

Bulloch County’s ongoing discussion of controlling residential growth pits citizens who want to preserve the minimum five-acre home lot size in agricultural areas against some county officials’ proposed strategy of concentrating housing in denser, smaller-lot developments in specific areas.

Although not the only sides in the debate, those were two positions voiced when the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners held a public listening session on the topic Oct. 10. All six district-elected commissioners and Chairman Roy Thompson attended. They scheduled that late-afternoon session after only county staff members and none of the commissioners attended a Sept. 19 hearing announced to begin a process for revising the Smart Bulloch 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Their lack of attendance itself then became fodder for criticism from county residents opposed to changing the plan.

The Oct. 10 “listening session” was not advertised as a formal hearing. But a new public hearing on the comprehensive plan amendment process has now been slated for the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

During a sort of preamble to the Oct. 10 citizen comments, County Manager Tom Couch reiterated the strategy he and staff members have set out. He described what said for him was “a simple, baseline issue.”

“I speak only for myself, not for the commissioners … but as a professional land use planner by trade, we need to figure out a way to preserve prime ag land and a semi-rural lifestyle, and a geographic area has to be chosen to absorb the growth that’s inevitably going to come,” Couch said. “We can’t build a moat around Bulloch County and say you can’t come and live here.”

Currently — from Aug. 16, 2022 until Feb. 10, 2023 — the commissioners have a partial moratorium in effect barring property owners’ rezoning requests for turning agricultural land in the southeastern part of the county into higher-density residential subdivisions.

Before the moratorium, county officials were seeing a rush of applications for rezoning to classifications such as R-40 and R-25, which allow for lots measuring slightly less than one acre and a little larger than one-half acre, respectively.

One driving force behind the interest in new housing is Hyundai Motor Group’s planned construction, slated to begin by the end of the year, of an electric vehicle manufacturing complex employing more than 8,000 people in northern Bryan County, about five miles from the Bulloch line.

Bulloch County’s R-80 residential zoning classification, which requires lots measuring at least 80,000 square feet — in other words 1.8 acres or larger — is exempt from the moratorium. A rezoning procedure is still required for R-80.

But in AG-5 zoning, which is the agricultural designation used across the county, residential lots of five acres or larger already can be created for sale without rezoning, and a landowner can create lots as small as one acre for close relatives.

The strategy proposed by Couch, with implied support from other county staff members and at least some of the commissioners, would attempt to concentrate denser residential development in areas to be served by a future county-owned water system and sewer system.

Couch called it “totally inevitable” that if the Hyundai plant is built, manufacturers that supply parts to Hyundai will also be located “in Bulloch County and around the region.”





‘Compact area’

“But I think we have tried to present an approach — I’m not going to say that it’s perfect but I think it’s somewhat well reasoned — to try to direct growth into a more compact development area and try to balance all of these interests,” he said.

When Thompson opened the floor for citizens to speak, Mike Bailey was first up. He and his wife are residents of Slater Hagin Road, which intersects Old River Road. A number of people who have spoken against specific developments or signed petitions recently opposing higher-density development are from this neighborhood.

Bailey said that he became involved after developers sought to create an 87-lot subdivision near his home.

“The ground water worries me,” Bailey said. “That bothers me more than anything. I can just see 87 septic tanks 200 yards from my property line. To me, that affects my water, that affects the drain-off going into the river. That’s what got me started in this.”

He said he is not opposed to growth and thought he spoke for others when he said, “We just want to make sure it’s done right.”

Bailey said he thought the idea of sewer lines going to a waste water treatment plant instead of separate septic tanks was “probably the right decision” but said he was also concerned about the volume of traffic.





Clifton speaks

Donna Clifton, who during the final third of her 30-year career as a professional educator served as principal of Southeast Bulloch Middle School and then of Southeast Bulloch High, was the first speaker to mention the existing AG-5 zoning with its five-acre minimum lot size. She is now Bulloch County Board of Education member-elect from District 4.

“We know that growth is inevitable,” Clifton told the county commissioners. “We’re just asking that you don’t bring houses in and put them on a half-acre of land. We very much support an AG-5, as has always been in our area, where you have to have five acres, and that’s what we would like to continue to see happening.”

She said she is very concerned about water and also about the schools.

“One of the reasons people choose us, to live in our county is because of our community-based schools, and we’re going to lose those community-based schools by just looking at doing these half-acre subdivisions,” Clifton said. “I guess my greatest fear, and I can see Bulloch County headed in this direction, is Southeast Bulloch is fixing to be the Pooler of Bulloch County.”

A dozen other people from the audience spoke, allowed up to five minutes each. Several said they want to keep the AG-5 rules in place. Then several commissioners made comments.





Rushing’s example

Commissioner Timmy Rushing said he was “not for or against anything” and that he and the other commissioners did not have their minds made up. But among his other comments, he noted that AG-5 zoning allows one well and one septic tank for each five-acre lot, while ordinances require regulated water systems and roads built to county specifications for denser subdivisions.

He used the example of 100 homes, which in a subdivision with one-acre lots would take up roughly 100 acres and could be served by a single well.

“With five-acre tracts, you’ve got a hundred wells that don’t get checked,” Rushing said. “You’re eating up 500 acres of land and we have no say.”

Chairman Thompson said county residents will decide how the county handles growth, both by not selling land for development if they do not want it and with their input.

“Change is coming,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to handle the change. We’re not going to throw a blanket over it and say this is it, but we’re going to have enough meetings. We’re going to meet and we’re going to talk about it.”

The county staff posts information and updates about the process at https://bullochcounty.net/comprehensive-plan-amendment.