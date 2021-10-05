Bulloch First names Zac Frye senior VP of Lending

Zachary D. (Zac) Frye has joined Bulloch First as senior vice-president of Lending.

“We are truly fortunate to have Zac join our Bulloch First team,” said Milton Gray, president and CEO of The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro. “He has a strong work ethic and a special set of skills that will complement our team. His passion for rendering quality, prompt, and professional banking services to his customers has made him a successful banker.”

Frye is a 2005 Honor Graduate of Swainsboro High School, earned a BBA degree in Finance from Georgia Southern University in 2009. He recently received the “40 under 40” distinction from Georgia Southern University Alumni Association.

"I am honored for the opportunity to join this banking team,” Frye said. “The organization has always been a top-tier community bank and is envied throughout the state. Their leadership and management teams, fiduciary and advisory boards, and customer base are wonderful. I am excited to get to work."

He has been an officer with Durden Banking Company, Inc. since 2009 and has served as the market president for its Swainsboro office since 2020. He is a graduate of 2010 Leadership Emanuel, 2013 Georgia Banking School and 2016 Georgia Academy of Economic Development.

Caroline Nelson, Bulloch First President said:

“We are excited to welcome Zac to our team at Bulloch First. His experience and success as a community banker will be an asset to our bank and our community. I look forward to working with him.”

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Bankers Association, Georgia Banking School, Swainsboro/Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce, and Swainsboro Country Club.

He is an active member of Swainsboro First United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of Swainsboro, Emanuel County Georgia Southern Eagle Club, Statesboro Sigma Chi Alumni Chapter and he actively participates in numerous non-profit organizations, school functions, and other community events.

He is married to Leah Lanier Frye and they have three daughters: Ansley, 9, Avery, 7 and Aubrey, 3.

Frye said he enjoys spending time with family at the family farms located in Jenkins and Candler Counties, attending Georgia Southern University athletic events, golf, hunting and salt-water fishing.