Bulloch farmer joins state cotton board

Bulloch County farmer Greg Sikes was appointed this week to the Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors.

The Commodity Commission Ex-Officio Committee made the announcement and Sikes replaces Lee Cromley, of Cromley Farms in Brooklet, who had served on the board since 2011. The Georgia Cotton Commission was founded in 1965 and is funded by state cotton producers. The group invests in programs of research, promotion and education on behalf of all cotton producers in Georgia. More information about the Commission is available at www.georgiacotton.org.

Sikes is a first-generation farmer, and along with his wife and son, produces cotton, peanuts and corn in Bulloch and Bryan Counties.

“I am honored to be selected to represent Georgia’s cotton farmers in this role and look forward to using my unique perspective as a first-generation farmer to find new ways to promote cotton consumption and to help improve cotton production here in Georgia,” Sikes said.

A Bulloch County native, Sikes worked locally in agribusiness and for local farmers for several years after earning a degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. A co-worker helped him get started farming on his own 25 years ago and his operation has grown steadily ever since.

Sikes regularly conducts trials on his operation with UGA Cooperative Extension and private industry. He is also invested in several agribusinesses that complement his farming operation.

Sikes is a member of the National Peanut Buying Points Association board of directors and the advisory board for Bulloch First Bank. Regarding his appointment to the Commission board, Sikes said,

Sikes and his wife Jennifer live in the Nevils community and have two adult children. The Sikes family attends Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.



