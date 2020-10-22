Bulloch early voters continue record pace

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 early voters had taken advantage of the three-day window on the Georgia Southern University campus to cast their ballots in-person for the Nov. 3 election.

Bulloch County Election Supervisor Patricia Lanier Jones reported 1,085 residents had cast their ballots inside the university’s Russell Union as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Early voting that began Tuesday will be available for one more day – Thursday – at the Union in room 1042. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, early in-person voting continues in the elections office at the County Annex. Through 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 4,464 had voted in person at the Annex. Combined with the voting so far at Georgia Southern, 5,549 total in-person ballots have been cast, Jones said.

Also, as of 4:15 Wednesday afternoon, 7,636 absentee ballots had been mailed to Bulloch County voters’ home addresses at their request, and 4,235 had been completed and returned. In all of the fall 2016 general election, 1,617 absentee ballots were cast in Bulloch County. All absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Across Georgia, by 5 p.m. Monday, more than 2 million residents had cast their ballots — up 133% from the first nine days in 2016.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 1,285,039 had cast in-person ballots, while 805,442 had voted absentee by mail. That’s compared to 820,766 in-person ballots cast for the same time frame in 2016 and 103,239 absentee ballots.

Across the nation, 42.1 million had voted as of Wednesday afternoon through a combination of early, in-person voting and absentee ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Early voting on Saturday; Honey Bowen Building

Voting will be available on Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., at both the County Annex and the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive.

The County Annex location remains open weekdays for early voting, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Oct. 30. It will be joined for in-person voting Monday through Friday next week at the Honey Bowen Building, also 8 a.m.–5 p.m.