Bulloch COVID cases see steep drop

With nine new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Bulloch County has recorded double digit new cases on only three days since Sept. 26. In fact, in the 30 days since Sept. 20, Bulloch County recorded 246 new cases, after recording 1,347 new cases for the previous 30-day period – Aug. 20-Sept. 19 – a decline of 447%.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch has now recorded 3,028 COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 138 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 127 people with probable COVID-19 and 136 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,174 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 342,438. Georgia reported 18 deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 7,674.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 220,743 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 8,253,557 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded two new cases on Tuesday. The schools system now has had a total of 111 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern University reported 19 new total cases for the week of Oct. 12–18, the third straight week new cases were under 20 for the week. Sixteen of the cases were on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Oct. 26.

On Monday, East Georgia State College reported one new case on its Augusta campus. The college has had a total of 89 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported three new COVID cases on its campuses the week of Oct. 12–18. The college has had a total of 35 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again next Monday, Oct. 26.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.