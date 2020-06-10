Brown easily wins Republican primary for sheriff; Hickman, Bohlke headed to Aug. 11 runoff in State Senate District 4

With unofficial Bulloch County results released after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, here are the results in for the Georgia primary.

Sheriff Noel Brown easily defeated challenger Keith Howard, 8,041 votes to 1,455 in the Republican primary. Brown will face Democrat Rey Rodriguez in November.

In State Senate District 4 to fill the seat of the late Jack Hill, Billy Hickman and Scott Bohlke will head to a runoff on August 11, With 98 percent of the vote counted among the six counties that make up the district, Hickman had 33 percent of the vote, while Bohlke had 32 percent.

In County Commission District 2A , incumbent Curt Deal will retain his seat, with 5,092 votes to 2,953 for Chris Akins.

In the race for Tax Commissioner, Leslie Deal Akins will succeed her father James Deal, defeating Jeanie Rushing Gay, 6,944 votes to 2,277.

In the Solicitor General race, Catherine Sumner Findley and Mark Lanier will go to the Aug. 11 runoff as the top two vote-getters. Findley had 3,669 votes, Lanier 2,854, while Ben Edwards had 2,402.

In Board of Education District 1, Glenn Womack edged Ryan Brannen, 1,304 votes to 1,288.

In BOE District 3, incumbent Stuart Tedders held onto his seat, defeating Patrice Ellison, 440 votes to 351.

The race for the BOE District 7 seat, incumbent Heather Mims and Lisa Deloach will head to the August 11 runoff. Mims had 731 votes, Deloach 598 and Joe Glisson 557.

In BOE District 8, incumbent Maurice Hill beat Keisha Howard, 963 votes to 316.

In the Democratic primary election, Liz Johnson defeated Dan Steiner in the Congressional District 12 primary with 45 percent of the vote counted, 23,892 votes to 4,743. Johnson will face incumbent Republican Rick Allen in November.

In the Democratic primary for Bulloch County Coroner, Jonathan Paine defeated Michelle Fiorelli Rupar, 2,746 votes to 1,513. Paine will face incumbent Republican Jake Futch in November.